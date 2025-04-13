Bucks Make Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status vs Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks will play in their final 2024-25 season game on Sunday. Milwaukee has locked up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and will get set to make a deep playoff run led by their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While that is the case, the Bucks will be without their superstar for Sunday's matchup.
Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the season finale on Sunday against the Pistons.
Along with Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will also be without AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr.
Antetokounmpo was initially ruled doubtful due to a left shoulder tendinopathy.
