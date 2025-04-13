Bucks Strangely Make Star Available in Season Finale vs Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Detroit Pistons in their season finale of the regular season today. Milwaukee has already wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and will be taking on the Indiana Pacers in the first round next week.
More news: Doc Rivers vs Rick Carlisle, Breaking Down Coaching Advantages in Bucks vs Pacers
So this game against the Pistons is nothing more than a formality to close out the year. The Bucks have already ruled out pretty much all their players, but they are strangely allowing one star to play in the game.
More news: Bucks Make Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status vs Pistons
Forward Kyle Kuzma will be playing in the game for the Bucks, despite this game having no bearing on anything playoff-wise. It's a strange decision from the coaching staff, especially with the playoffs starting in a week.
Milwaukee will be without the majority of its core group as they rest for the upcoming postseason. But it seems that Kuzma drew the chance to play in this finale against Detroit.
Kuzma will likely have a limited time on the court, but this decision is still a little strange. Milwaukee has nothing to play for, but the team may just want him to get some extra reps in before the playoffs.
The veteran forward has been a solid contributor since coming over from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline this season. For the year, Kuzma has averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.5 steals per game with the Bucks.
The Bucks are going to need Kuzma in the postseason if they want to do any damage, especially with star guard Damian Lillard potentially out. Lillard has been dealing with a serious blood clot issue and has missed the last several weeks of the regular season.
Milwaukee will attempt to win this game against the Pistons, even if it is just a pride game. The Bucks have been on a roll of late and will enter the playoffs next week playing at a very high level.
More Bucks news:
History Proves Bucks Will Have Easier Time Handling Pacers in Playoffs
Former Bucks Star Praises Gary Trent For Breaking Longtime Franchise Record
Malik Beasley Responds to Viral Taunt From Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.