Malik Beasley Responds to Viral Taunt From Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks have officially secured fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 125-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons. A major factor in the Bucks' success was star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recorded 32 points, 15 assists, 11 total rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.
One of those blocks came at the cost of former teammate Malik Beasley, which Antetokounmpo followed with Beasley's signature shimmy taunt and helped the talented guard off the ground.
Despite this, Beasley wasn't having it and shoved the two-time NBA MVP away. Antetokounmpo would continue to try and make things ok with Beasley, but he was clearly upset.
Both players wound up receiving technical fouls.
While this seems like it would have been the end of things, it seems that Beasley wasn't finished. He took his frustrations to social media, where he went in on The Greek Freak.
"Let someone stand over you, hit your ish, then try to help me up," Beasley said. "In what world would you let that slide in? Idc how goofy he is lol."
However, Beasley then used this as a marketing opportunity to promote his new Shimmy Meal at Savvy Sliders.
"While everyone’s at it, even Greeks shimmy!! Go get you a shimmy meal!"
Beasley also had a solid outing against the Bucks, recording 21 points on seven-for-14 3-point shooting.
With this win, Milwaukee has officially secured their place in the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they will be facing off against the Indiana Pacers.
Despite finishing behind the Pacers, the Bucks have had a massive amount of success against the team, winning three of their four outings in fairly dominant fashion.
However, this was all with All-Start point guard Damian Lillard, who is out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. This season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
On the bright side, Milwaukee still has its signature weapon: Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is having another MVP-caliber season. He has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
