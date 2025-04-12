Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Return
The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing the last stretch of games without star guard Damian Lillard in the lineup. Lillard was diagnosed with blood clots and has since been out as he recovers.
It remains unknown when Lillard will be able to return to the court, but the Bucks are hopeful about it all. Head coach Doc Rivers provided a big update on his injury recovery, and it could be great news for Milwaukee.
"Everything is still progressing positively. Last test was fantastic. So, you know, that's about all I have. Fingers crossed."
This isn't exactly the news that many fans are hoping for, but it's better than nothing. The hope is that Lillard would have been able to return before the start of the postseason, but the playoffs start next week.
Rivers had previously given a more vague statement about Lillard.
"(The timeline) definitely has changed, medically," Rivers said when the Bucks were playing the Miami Heat on Saturday, April 5. "Which is good. The location of it is very important as well. And it is, it's lower. But, it still could be six months. We just don't know."
Milwaukee will be facing off against the Indiana Pacers as the two sides meet again in the playoffs. Indiana knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs last year, so Milwaukee will have a chance at redemption this season.
Without Lillard, it could be tough to take on the Pacers. However, Milwaukee has taken down Indiana in three of the four matchups this season.
The Bucks will need to come together as a group if they want to take down Indiana and advance to the next round. It won't be easy, but this team has been rolling of late, winning seven straight games just before the start of the postseason.
Milwaukee just got forward Bobby Portis back from a long suspension, and it has seemed to make a big difference in their play. Portis could be an X-Factor in this series with the Pacers and could help keep them afloat throughout.
But without Lillard, it is hard to imagine this team going on a run for a title. The hope is that he continues to progress well and will be cleared to play when it is deemed safe for him.
