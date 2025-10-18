Bucks Make Final Decision on Standard Roster Spot: Report

Milwaukee Bucks guard Amir Coffey will make the team, league sources told @hoopshype. Coffey averaged 9.7 points on 47% from the field and 41% from 3-point range in 72 games for the Clippers last season. Bucks coach Doc Rivers was also Coffey’s coach as a rookie on the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/tNo9VxC2oX