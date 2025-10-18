Bucks Make Final Decision on Standard Roster Spot: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a final decision on how they intend to bolster their roster depth.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Considering 'Realistic' Deadline Trade Fits
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Milwaukee will elevate non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 signing Amir Coffey via a standard roster deal.
Following a breakout season as a key 3-and-D rotation piece on a 50-win LA Clippers squad, Coffey was melt with a surprisingly chilling summer reception in unrestricted free agency.
The fact that Milwaukee even snagged him on a non-guaranteed training camp deal at all is borderline miraculous.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Request Trade From Bucks Midseason, Says Insider
The Bucks' journey with Coffey won't be without a little hardship, however. The team will need to waive one of its 15 standard roster signings.
Guard Andre Jackson Jr. is on only a partially guaranteed deal, so he would be perhaps the most obvious choice, but little-used deep-bench power forward Tyler Smith could make more sense, as Jackson has shown some flashes of defensive promise.
This story will be updated...
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.