Bucks Might Consider Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Surprising Division Opponent
The Milwaukee Bucks have a pivotal summer ahead of them. After coming up short in the first round of the playoff, the Bucks could endure a ton of changes for the next season, and it could come in the form of their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Although Antetokounmpo is under contract for the next two seasons, the team could possibly trade him this summer. The Greek Freak will be the talk of the NBA world, and rightfully so.
Wherever he lands will have some major ripple effects on the league, as he has established himself as a top-three player. Everyone will be waiting to see what the Bucks do with him, as only a handful of teams can create an enticing package.
One of the teams that could do so is the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee's division rival. The Cavaliers may not be willing to give up what it will take to get the two-time MVP, but NBA podcaster Bill Simmons says he would pull the trigger on this one-on-one trade.
Simmons said he would trade Antetokounmpo for Cavaliers All-Star Evan Mobley.
"Mobley for Giannis, straight up, what do you think? Straight up, he’s six and a half years younger, call it in right now," Simmons said to Ryen Russillo.
Russillo agreed with Simmons, saying that Milwaukee should be done with Antetokounmpo.
"I think I’m done if I’m Cleveland, too. I think I’m doing it. I think it’s a great trade. I guess the question for Cleveland is, do you overreact to what happened in those playoffs? Or do you say, eh! Garland was hurt, and Mobley missed Game 2. The series got away from us, we’re still really good, we won 64 games. Counter would be you could have a team with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Giannis on it, in a weakened East, and I think you’re immediately the favorites in the East."
Trading Antetokounmpo is not the ideal move for the Bucks, and trading him to a division rival is far from ideal. However, the Cavaliers do not have enticing assets, especially regarding their draft capital.
They have win-now players whom the Bucks could benefit from, but nothing else. The Cavaliers own their 2030 and 2031 first-round picks.
The Bucks have a lot of thinking to do, and we'll know more about their position in the Antetokounmpo trade talk this week.
