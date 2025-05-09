Bucks News: Three Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks face a challenging offseason in 2025, following an unfortunately expedient 4-1 first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, only four Bucks from the 2024-25 season are on guaranteed deals for 2025-26. Unfortunately, one of those Bucks is nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who will be drawing $54.1 million to rehab from a troubling Achilles tendon tear that will likely cost him the entire season.
Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be drawing an identical salary, albeit while earning every penny. Forward Kyle Kuzma, who was so awful he was reduced to a bench role by the end of a lopsided five-game first round playoff series loss to the Indiana Pacers this spring, will earn $22.4 million. Kuzma and Lillard's deals may make them untradeable. Rookie forward Tyler Smith is on a $2 million deal.
As Nehm notes, the quartet's combined $132.6 million salary is 86 percent of the league's $154.6 million projected salary cap in 2025-26. Milwaukee would be able to sign $55 million more in contracts to avoid under the league's $187.9 million luxury tax.
Three Bucks players could have a lot of say as to how Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst uses the franchise's money. Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis, reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton, and bench guard Kevin Porter Jr. all have player options for next season. Portis and Porter were two of the few positive pieces during the club's ill-fated 2025 playoffs, and could be in line for big raises from their respective $13.4 million and $2.5 million contracts.
Connaughton, who quickly fell out of favor with head coach Doc Rivers this year, is owed $9.4 million in 2025-26, and has no hope of making that kind of money again on the open market. He is likely to pick up the deal.
Portis in particular is a fascinating case. The 30-year-old was one of the few reliable teammates Antetokounmpo could count on in the playoffs, averaging 14.0 points while slashing 44.1 percent from the field (35.7 percent on 5.6 triple tries), plus 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.6 minutes per.
Portis is clearly more valuable to the franchise at this stage than unrestricted free agent-to-be Brook Lopez, despite his defensive limitations. A lot of teams would love floor-spacing big men who can clear the glass, and he could prove a popular prospect should he decide to explore free agency.
Appearing in his first-ever playoffs (and even starting in a pivotal Game 5), Porter emerged as the Bucks' most reliable ball handler this side of Antetokounmpo. He averaged 11.2 points on .396/.467/.846 shooting splits, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals per. His troubled personal life and inconsistent regular season 3-point shooting could limit his appeal elsewhere, so the Bucks may be able to bring him back on a reasonable deal.
