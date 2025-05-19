Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs in on NBA GOAT Debate
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had some free time on Saturday night and took time out of his evening to answer questions from fans, particularly regarding one of the more controversial topics.
Antetokounmpo offered his input on the greatest NBA player of all time debate that regularly causes a stir.
According to the Greek Freak, the greatest player of all time is either Michael Jordan or LeBron James, opting for a neutral position instead of taking a side in the debate like so many people do.
The consensus top two of all time are Jordan and James, given their lengthy and accomplished careers and their impact on basketball culture as well.
Antetokounmpo chose to avoid the fury of passionate James fans who defend him when the topic of G.O.A.T. is mentioned. The same goes for Jordan, who sees a flurry of typically older basketball fans reminiscing about how special he was while playing for the Chicago Bulls.
It is worth noting that even though the Bucks star refused to take a clear stance, he only offered that those two are at the top "for now," likely hinting at his hope to enter the conversation once it is all said and done.
Antetokounmpo does not have the longevity of James so far in his career, nor does he have multiple NBA championships to hang his hat on like Jordan.
What Antetokounmpo does have is a run as one of the best players in the NBA spanning several years now, which has seen him fetch two MVP awards, a defensive player of the year award, nine All-Star nominations, eight All-NBA spots, and five appearances on the All-Defensive team as well.
These regular season accomplishments, paired with a 2021 NBA Championship and Finals MVP, are enough to enter the top 20 all-time conversation already. However, to elevate his resume to G.O.A.T status, he will need more championships, which seems unlikely if he stays a Buck for the rest of his career.
