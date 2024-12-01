Bucks Move Bobby Portis, Land Sharpshooting Star Guard in Massive Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have battled back to turn their season around from the slow start that they previously had. However, the Bucks aren't out of the woods yet and have a long way to go throughout the remainder of the season.
The team may need to add some talent to fully contend as a title contender which would take them to the trade market. Milwaukee has been in all sorts of trade rumors due to their struggles to begin the year.
It has seen both of their star players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, be put into different trade deals. But for now, Milwaukee seems like they will go forward to improve the team around them.
In a new monster trade proposal from Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World, the Bucks land a sharpshooting guard who can help propel them forward. Here is what the proposed deal would look like between the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
Cam Thomas, Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, 2031 First-Round Pick (MIL), 2031 Second-Round Pick (MIL)
"The Bucks receive two players who instantly would have a positive impact on the roster on both ends of the court. Thomas is a young scoring machine with room to grow while Finney-Smith is a veteran big who can play and guard multiple positions on the court while being a serviceable weapon from three. It would cost local favorite Bobby Portis and their remaining tradeable draft capital, but it would be worth it."
Losing Portis would be tough but adding in players like Thomas and Finney-Smith would be massive. Milwaukee needs help on the defensive end of the floor and Finney-Smith could easily help with that aspect.
Finney-Smith is also a strong 3-point shooter and could help the Bucks offense thrive even more. The veteran forward is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arch this season for the Nets.
Thomas would give the Bucks another scoring guard to play alongside Lillard. The Nets guard has emerged as a strong scorer who can go off in any game.
For the year, he is averaging 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Thomas is also shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point line this year.
This would be an all-in type of move for the Bucks but one that could give them a better chance to win. Milwaukee owes it to Lillard and Antetokounmpo to go for it and this deal certainly would do this.
