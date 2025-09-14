Bucks Roster Already Raising Red Flags, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to change the core part of their roster in a massive way this summer, signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal to upgrade the center spot.
More news: Former Bucks Forward Opens Up on Autism Diagnosis
In order to make room for him, they used the waive-and-stretch provision to get rid of Damian Lillard. Lillard won't play this year anyway due to a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the playoffs.
With those two changes being made, one NBA insider identified the biggest flaw that the Bucks have on their roster heading into this season.
The Bucks' biggest issue is poor point guard play, according to an NBA insider
ESPN NBA insider Kevin Pelton believes that the biggest issue Milwaukee has going into this season is poor point guard play.
"It's possible that two-way wings could prove a greater issue, but after Damian Lillard's Achilles injury and the club waiving him, Milwaukee is betting big on unproven point guards," Pelton writes. "Kevin Porter Jr. did score well after joining the Bucks in February, Ryan Rollins is a capable defender and newcomer Cole Anthony adds good value. However, none of them looks like a starter on a contender."
Porter Jr. will be thrust into the starting lineup with Lillard no longer on the roster. It's a role that he doesn't seem equipped to handle on a team that believes they can contend in the East.
Porter Jr. hasn't had a starting point guard role since he was with the Houston Rockets. He wasn't great in that role with the team, either.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Disrespected in New Player Rankings
The Bucks need good play from Kevin Porter Jr. in order to make the playoffs
Heading into this season, Porter Jr. has to show that he can help create shots for others in a way that he hasn't so far in his career. He will have to figure out how to fit best into that role.
Porter Jr. is a pure scorer as a guard, but he is going to have to expand his game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to handle the ball quite often, too.
After being traded to the Bucks, Porter Jr. averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 49.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.