Bucks' Myles Turner Called Out for Two Critical 'Flaws' Ahead of Milwaukee Debut
The Milwaukee Bucks made the bold decision to sign Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers with an expensive deal, signing him to a four-year, $108.9 million contract.
In order to make room for Turner, the Bucks used the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard, meaning he will count $22.5 million against their cap for the next five years.
Because of that fact, Turner is going to be heavily scrutinized while he's in Milwaukee. One NBA pundit believes he has two flaws that could cause him some issues with the Bucks.
NBA Pundit Calls Out Bucks' Myles Turner for Two Critical Flaws
Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype called out Turner for his lack of rebounding and his ability to stay consistent on a night-to-night basis.
"Turner’s face-up game is excellent, as he can space the floor from three, as well as drive the ball when defenders close out too hard and finish near the rim. But he does have his flaws, namely, with his toughness on the glass and his night-to-night consistency."
One of the biggest problems that the Pacers have had in recent years is their rebounding. A lot of that stemmed from Turner's failure to be dominant on the glass.
That's not an issue that should be a problem in Milwaukee next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is one of the best rebounders in the league.
The consistency is going to be the problem that creeps up on him. He was never able to consistently be a player that the Pacers could count on in the biggest moments of the season.
The Bucks Are Not Worried About Myles Turner's Flaws
Despite the horrid performance that Turner put together in the NBA Finals, Milwaukee believes that the Bucks can play well enough around him to allow Turner a chance to acclimate to his new teammates.
Turner is a rare breed of good 3-point shooting and rim protection. He's a better, younger version of what the Bucks had with Brook Lopez last season. He was ranked as the 12th-best center by Urbina in his piece.
Last season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
