Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Has Big Starting Lineup Decisions to Make, Per Insider
Eric Nehm of The Athletic put together a comprehensive piece on the Milwaukee Bucks where a collection of fans were surveyed and asked multiple questions about their favorite team.
As the article states, 694 responses were registered from subscribers to the site. Interestingly enough, those who possess Bucks fandom were asked about the starting lineup of this year's team.
Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously a lock to be a starter. The same can be said for offseason acquisition Myles Turner. With the center and power forward spots sewn up, three others remain up for grabs.
"Heading into this season, it is easy to put two players into the Bucks’ starting lineup. Horst made the biggest free agent splash of the summer by acquiring Turner, so it feels safe to assume he will be starting alongside Antetokounmpo when the Bucks open against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22," Nehm wrote.
"Outside of those two spots, though, Rivers has decisions to make to put together the optimal starting lineup. While there are a lot of combinations to consider, fans in this survey found the exercise relatively straightforward, with three clear choices at each of the open positions," Nehm added.
According to those who participated in the exercise, the rest of the starting lineup should include the following names:
PG: Kevin Porter Jr.
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: A.J. Green
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Myles Turner
Of the three guard/wing spots, the small forward position was the most hotly disputed. Green received 57.6 percent of the vote for that spot. Others involved included Kyle Kuzma (24.1 percent) and Taurean Prince (18.3 percent).
At the two-spot, Trent Jr. got 63.5 percent of the vote (with Green receiving the rest). At the point, Porter Jr. received 66.8 percent of the vote. Ryan Rollins (21 percent) and offseason acquisition Cole Anthony made up the rest of the vote for that spot.
This version of the lineup is an interesting one. Green and Trent Jr. would clearly satisfy the roles as spot-up shooters spacing the floor for Antetokounmpo and the slashing Porter Jr. to operate.
The defense at the guard and wing spots may be somewhat of an issue versus high-level athletes. At the same time, this group from an offense standpoint would appear to be very potent.
