Bucks' Myles Turner Takes Shot at Pacers Fans as He Ignites Rivalry
In what has been a relatively quiet free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks made the biggest move in free agency by signing Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers.
Turner signed a deal worth $108.9 million over the next four seasons. He made a bold move to leave the only team he's ever played for, which is a team that just made the NBA Finals.
Turner hasn't exactly had glowing things to say about the Pacers or Pacers fans on his way out the door. In fact, he took a pretty big shot at them during a recent Summer League broadcast.
When asked what it will be like when Turner returns to Indiana for the first time, Turner gave a shot to Pacers fans.
"I don't know what to expect, man. I really don't. It's going to be half and half. Even my time there, there was a lot of people that wanted me off the team, and now they got what they wanted, and they're complaining still."
For someone who spent 10 years with the Pacers, he certainly sounds like someone who was ready to leave. It's hard to blame him. Turner has been in constant trade rumors over the last decade.
When the Bucks showed that they really wanted him to come to Milwaukee, it was probably a breath of fresh air. He is going to a passionate fan base that desperately wants to win.
As for Turner's reception back in Indiana, it might be icier than he thinks. He's made multiple comments taking shots at the Pacers, so fans might not be so forgiving of him.
The Bucks and the Pacers have perhaps the NBA's best rivalry going on right now. Turner has now changed sides, which will certainly add some vitriol to his return to Indy.
Turner is worried about playing up to the terms of his contract and helping Milwaukee win games more than anything else. He is solely focused on winning.
This past season with Indiana, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from deep.
