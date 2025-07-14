Bucks' Doc Rivers Says the NBA is Wide Open Right Now to Win Title
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers believes that the NBA is open in terms of competition and any team can win the title each season.
The Bucks enter the upcoming NBA season as contenders in the Eastern Conference due to the flood of injuries affecting other teams.
With a top-three player in the NBA and new players, the Bucks are poised to fight for a spot in the playoffs.
Rivers, however, sees an opportunity for more, potentially even an NBA title if things break right for a team.
During an appearance on Sirius XM, the title-winning coach explained his theory on the upcoming season.
"I don't think the NBA has been more open to anybody winning a title in 20 years," Rivers said during the interview.
"Seven new champions in a row. There's no Bulls team right now. Now, Oklahoma scares the hell out of you because they could become that.
"But there's no dynasty team right now. And so each year, if you are a good team, you actually literally have a chance to win.
"And so there's gonna be a team this year, I guarantee you, that we don't know right now that's gonna be in the thick of things.
"And five years ago, that would never happen. You can pick the teams that had a chance to win and the other ones that didn't. Right now, that's not true anymore."
Milwaukee's playoff hopes start and end around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may still request a trade and leave the team.
Antetokounmpo has gone through two consecutive first-round eliminations over the past two seasons with the Bucks.
He is entering the second half of his prime and is weighing up how to approach the rest of his career.
If he stays with the team, the Bucks have a chance in a weakened East. The team kept most of its free agents, while adding center Myles Turner and guard Cole Anthony.
