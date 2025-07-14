Bucks President Responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin addressed the rumors around star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been linked to a trade away from his longtime franchise.
The Bucks managed to make some key additions and retain most of their players in the offseason, staying busy despite the team's limited asests and flexibility.
While the team has been busy, Antetokounmpo remains quiet on his future, leaving the door open to a potential trade request, though Feigin believes the star is happy with the Bucks.
"We kind of laugh internally, it's where we've been for 10 years," Feigin said on NBA TV.
"Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We're in a good place. We feel great about it. It's business as usual.
"I think we get kind of a little joy in everybody else thinking they know what's going on... but you know for us, we're in a good spot.
"Giannis is in a good place He's enjoying the summer. We're looking forward to next season."
Antetokounmpo is weighing the team's future due to the disappointing playoff runs over the past couple of seasons.
Two consecutive first round exits are making the Greek Freak consider his future, especially since the Bucks lack the maneuverability to improve the roster drastically.
After years of making aggressive trades, Milwaukee lacks the draft capital and affordable contracts to get deals done that radically change the roster.
The team added center Myles Turner and guard Cole Anthony, who can both raise the ceiling of the team, while re-signing several free agents in an attempt to keep continuity from last season.
In a poor Eastern Conference, the Bucks can secure a playoff spot and potentially cause a few upsets along the way, but there is a lack of quality help around Antetokounmpo to make a deep run.
Ultimately, the decision comes down to Antetokounmpo as he enters the second-half of his prime.
