Bucks Named Top Landing Spot for All-Star Guard in Major Free Agent Move
The Milwaukee Bucks have made some of the most significant moves thus far in free agency. While their moves may not be ones that elevate them to contender status, they could be significant steps that could propel them into the Eastern Conference.
Only time will tell, but the Bucks could be far from done in terms of making moves to bolster their roster. The Bucks still need a point guard to add to their roster, and according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, that point guard is future Hall of Famer and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.
"The Milwaukee Bucks are in dire need of a point guard, with Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins currently set to battle for the starting job despite neither being true floor generals.
"A team of Paul, Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner with Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, Porter, Rollins and others is probably enough to still make the playoffs in the East.
Being able to sign a point guard of Paul's stature should help convince Antetokounmpo to stay, as the veteran is still a pure passer (7.4 assists against 1.6 turnovers a game last year) who played all 82 contests for the San Antonio Spurs and had a .
"The allure of staying home in Los Angeles will be tempting, although bench minutes are all the Clippers and Lakers can offer.
"If he wants one last big role running an offense, the Bucks are Paul's only choice."
Paul spent his 20th NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs. While he is far from the same player he was earlier in his career, Paul can still be productive.
This past season, Paul was still effective with the Spurs, averaging 8.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
Paul is preparing for what will be his 21st NBA season in 2025-26 — one that could see him suit up for the eighth team of his storied career.
The Bucks need a point guard, and Paul could fill that bill as well as provide the veteran leadership they lost with the departure of Brook Lopez.
