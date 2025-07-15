Bucks Interested in All-Star Big Man Free Agent, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more active teams this summer. They have made a ton of monumental moves in order to shore up their roster.
One of their most significant moves came by adding star big man Myles Turner. The addition of Turner came out of nowhere, and it was a move that shocked the basketball landscape.
After losing Brook Lopez, it was pivotal that the Bucks did all they could to replace him, and they did so by adding arguably the best big man in the open market.
However, the Bucks may not be done adding to their center depth. According to NBA writer Marc Spears, the Bucks may be a team that is interested in former All-Star big man Al Horford.
Spears had this to say on a recent appearance on ESPN's NBA Today.
"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested...he's still considering retiring, he's not in any hurry. You know who I think's gonna be in this decision: His 10-year son."
Over the past few weeks, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors were frontrunners on Horford. However, nothing has materialized on that front, and his future is still in limbo.
Although Horford is 39 years old, he remains a highly sought-after free agent.
While Horford has remained a steady, reliable presence for the Celtics, there’s no certainty Boston opts to bring him back. His age is becoming more of a factor, and with the front office looking to manage its financial flexibility, tough decisions may be on the horizon.
Even with load management throughout the season, Horford still made a solid impact when on the floor —posting averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three across 60 games in 27.7 minutes a night.
Should the Bucks pursue Horford, he’d likely slot in as a backup behind Turner. Still, his veteran presence, defensive IQ, and ability to stretch the floor would offer Milwaukee a dependable frontcourt option — one whose strengths complement Turner’s at both ends of the floor.
