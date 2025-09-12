Bucks News: Charles Barkley Slams ESPN for Giannis Antetokounmpo Criticism
Giannis Antetokounmpo will still be with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Milwaukee never wavered in its belief that he was going to be with the team this year.
Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league, having finished third in MVP voting just last season. He is still the best player on the Bucks and is capable of carrying the Bucks to the playoffs.
More news: Former Bucks Standout Being Targeted by East Contender in Free Agency
Charles Barkley is one of the most popular pundits in the media. He doesn't like how ESPN is covering the Bucks' best player as one of the NBA's partners.
Charles Barkley blasts how ESPN covers Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
While appearing on The Ringer's The Bill Simmons Podcast, Barkley let everyone know that he doesn't like how ESPN is treating Antetokounmpo in their coverage.
"There's this new thing now, when they see a great player, especially if he's in a smaller market, they're like, 'He's gotta get out of there. He needs to move.' I'm like, 'Damn, where were you all when I was in Philly?'" Barkley remarked.
Barkley dislikes that everyone is trying to push stars out of smaller markets for seemingly no reason. It's an issue, especially in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo decided to stay with the Bucks and continue to try to win titles.
More news: Former Bucks Standout Being Targeted by East Contender in Free Agency
Antetokounmpo has stated that his goal is to win multiple championships, preferably in Milwaukee. Championships take priority, though, and he wants to win those, no matter where he is playing basketball.
The Bucks still feel pressure from Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo will still be putting pressure on the Bucks to improve the roster around him so that he has a realistic shot at winning multiple championships. This season is critical in that manner.
If the Bucks struggle before the trade deadline, rumors will once again ramp up from ESPN and other outlets that Antetokounmpo should want to leave. That pressure should force the Bucks to make big moves.
The issue is that they don't have the assets anymore to make big moves. They might be stuck with this roster for this season, and seeing how things play out.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.