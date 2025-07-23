Bucks News: Damian Lillard Said It 'Never Felt Right' Not Being With Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive Damian Lillard in order to make room for Myles Turner. It was a move that people didn't see coming, especially Lillard.
Lillard's time in Milwaukee ended up being shorter than anyone expected. He was there for just two years, and he never got out of the first round, being eliminated by the Pacers both seasons.
Once he was waived by the Bucks, Lillard decided to return home to Portland. He signed a three-year deal with the Trail Blazers, and he's now revealing he never felt comfortable in Milwaukee.
More news: Bucks Made Strong Push for $251 Million All-Star Free Agent Guard
During his introductory press conference, Lillard talked about the fact that he was happy to be back in Portland, stating it was weird not being there for two seasons.
This isn't a shot at Milwaukee. It was no secret that he had a tough time adjusting to Milwaukee during his first season with the team. He wasn't comfortable being away from his family in a new city across the country.
While Lillard was clearly more adjusted this past season, he was still clearly never fully comfortable leaving the city of Portland. He wasn't able to get past that feeling of not being in a city he could call home.
That's probably not the reason why things didn't work out in Portland. Had Lillard not torn his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs, he would likely still be in Milwaukee.
More news: Blazers GM Didn't Like Damian Lillard With Bucks
The Bucks took a swing by trading for him, but it didn't end up working out. Milwaukee decided to move on from him, and Portland ended up being the beneficiary.
Milwaukee now has to figure out the point guard position long-term. They likely won't be keeping Kevin Porter Jr. as the starter for years to come unless he has a spectacular year in 2025-26.
Lillard certainly tried his hardest while he was in Milwaukee. He was an All-Star this past season for a reason. Bucks fans shouldn't have any ill will towards him for the rest of his career.
This past season with Milwaukee, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: West Powerhouse Positioning Themselves to Make Run at Bucks Star
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.