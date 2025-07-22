Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: West Powerhouse Positioning Themselves to Make Run at Bucks Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to keep hold of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has let the Bucks know that he might be open to leaving the team for the first time in his career.
Other teams are under the assumption that the Bucks are going to keep him to start the season, but things might change as the trade deadline approaches. He might want to leave midway through the year.
If that ends up being the case, one specific Western Conference team is going to try to make a run at him.
While all teams would likely offer the Bucks something for Antetokounmpo if he decides that he wants out, the Golden State Warriors are positioning themselves the best to make a run at him.
They are keeping the first-round picks that they have in order to possibly give them to Milwaukee in the event that they can land Antetokounmpo. They could potentially have to put Jimmy Butler in that trade.
Antetokounmpo would only ask out in order to go to a team that has a real shot at winning a title. The Warriors are one of the oldest teams in the league, so that might not be his first choice.
The Bucks would need a good young player in addition to any draft capital that they would get. That means that the Warriors would need to keep hold of Jonathan Kuminga in order to add him as part of the deal.
Milwaukee continues to maintain that it will not trade Antetokounmpo unless he asks out. They believe that the Myles Turner move, in addition to some other moves they will make, will keep him happy.
The Warriors are trying whatever they can to win another title with Stephen Curry. He only has a couple years left playing at an elite level, and they have to try to extract everything they can out of those years.
This past season with the Bucks, the Greek Freak averaged 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
