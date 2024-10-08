Bucks News: Doc Rivers Comments on Challenges Milwaukee Could Face as Season Nears
The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the 2024-25 season with high hopes. However, the team has struggled these past handful of years. Although they've had the talent and personnel to compete with the best, health has been a significant issue for the team in recent years.
Since winning their second title in franchise history in 2021, the Bucks have been hampered by injuries. In the 2022 postseason, All-Star forward Khris Middleton missed the entire second round series against the Boston Celtics. In 2023, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed all but nine quarters in the first round series against the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. In 2024, Antetokounmpo sat out the team's entire six-game first round series upset against the No. 6-seeded Indiana Pacers, while All-Star point guard Damian Lillard missed two games.
Injuries have kept the Bucks from reaching their true potential. It's part of the game, but the Bucks' injuries have always come at the worst time possible. The team hopes their fortunes change this season, and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers hopes for that.
Rivers said health will be a challenge for the team moving forward.
"Health is not my challenge, but it's our challenge as a team," Rivers said. "We want to get to the playoffs healthy."
"We want to be dominant all season and play well all season," Rivers said. "So, to me, it's more about the connection of our team. The better continuity we can have through the year, through training camp, (the better). That's one of the reasons we're going away for camp because that's a major focus for us. I believe with what we have returning and what we're bringing in, we have enough, but it only works if we do it as a group and together with one mind."
The Bucks were depleted with injuries last season heading into the playoffs. Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard missed some time due to an Achilles injury, and Antetokounmpo also suffered a calf injury.
Lillard joined the injury list in overtime in Game 3 when he twisted his left knee in the first quarter and then injured his Achilles tendon.
Antetokounmpo's calf injury occurred just before the playoffs, but he still managed to average 23.3 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 52.8 percent from the field during the regular season.
The Bucks will be a great team throughout the regular season; however, the real challenge will be staying healthy when it matters most. Rivers, his staff, and the team want nothing more than to stay healthy and compete for a Larry O'Brien Trophy.
More Bucks: Damian Lillard Feels Milwaukee is Getting Overlooked Entering NBA Season