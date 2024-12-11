Bucks News: East Rival Seems to Think Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Request Trade Soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking like the team we all thought they'd be to start the season. They have won nine of their last 11 games and are on their way to Las Vegas for a chance to win the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.
The Bucks have a great chance to do so behind the likes of their MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has had a stellar start to the season and is the reason why the Bucks suddenly look like a contender.
After their slow start in early November, there was much chatter regarding Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee. That will die down as each win goes by, but one Eastern Conference team doesn't believe it will.
Earlier this season, during the Bucks' 2-8 start, it was believed that the Nets were one of the teams eying Antetokounmpo, and that appears to remain the case.
League sources believe the Nets are not interested in sending help to Milwaukee this season because they are watching Antetokounmpo's potential request for a trade in the future.
“Cam Johnson for Khris Middleton and Milwaukee’s 2031 unprotected first, that sort of thing. Easier to move Middleton next year as an expiring if need be,” he said before adding, “But I don’t think they help Milwaukee because they are waiting on Giannis (Antetokounmpo).”
The Nets are one of the few teams who will be sellers as the trade deadline looms. If this report is accurate, they are less likely to do a deal with Milwaukee.
Brooklyn has a ton of assets that it could offer in any potential deal. They also have players who could help contenders or fringe contenders win now.
Antetokounmpo already has one title under his belt in Milwaukee that came in 2021; however, he and the team have not reached that mountaintop since. Time is of the essence, and with his 30th birthday just passing, Antetokounmpo wants to get back and compete for a title year in and year out.
The Bucks are doing their best to remain competitive, but if things don't go their way, Antetokounmpo could force his way out. If that becomes the case, the Nets have a ton of trade pieces that would make it hard for Milwaukee to say 'no.'
As things stand, Milwaukee will look to continue winning, and the Nets will wait patiently for a potential Antetokounmpo trade request.
