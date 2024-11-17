Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Land on Injury Report Ahead of Rockets Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Houston Rockets for their 14th game of the season on Monday. However, the Bucks have four players on the injury report, including their star duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Nonetheless, the star duo are listed as probable.
The other two players on the list, forwards Khris Middleton and Ryan Rollins, are listed as out.
The Bucks will look to improve to 5-9 on Monday without the likes of Middleton and Rollins.
To no one's surprise, Antetokounmpo has been the Bucks' best player, and it's not even close. Although the Bucks aren't where they want to be, record-wise, he has been fantastic for Milwaukee. He's averaged 32.3 points per game, which ranks first in the league, 12.3 rebounds, which ranks third in the league, and 6.1 assists while shooting 60 percent from the field.
Antetokounmpo has only missed one game this season due to a right adductor strain. In all likelihood, Antetokounmpo will be available for Monday's match.
As for Lillard, all signs point to him being available after suffering a concussion against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 12. He was ruled out due to concussion protocol and has since been recovering. Lillard will likely be available for Monday, and they have missed him dearly.
Lillard has missed three straight games due to a concussion but is expected to make his return Monday. He's played at least 32 minutes in each of his appearances this season but may face some limitations following a week off. In 10 games this season, Lillard has averaged 26.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes per contest.
Rollins sustained the left shoulder injury during his first start of the season in Tuesday's win over Toronto. He'll miss his third consecutive contest on Monday.
Middleton has yet to play this season due to injuries to both of his ankles. There is no timetable for a possible return yet.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Middleton is still a long way away.
“The big worry in Milwaukee is Khris Middleton. His absence has been deafening for this team. He's supposed to be your third star. He's supposed to be the guy that when one of those other stars are struggling, he's going to be the one to step up, and he has not even progressed to five-on-five yet. [The Bucks] are not sure exactly when he's going to go to five-on-five,” Charania added.
“[Middleton's] absence essentially has been much longer than team officials have anticipated. But they are hopeful here over the next couple of weeks, get him on a couple five-on-fives and, and hopefully he can progress to a return.”
The Bucks will look for their fifth win of the year over the emerging Rockets.
More Bucks: Top 3 Trade Destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed