March Madness Finals Mock Draft: Bucks Land Perfect Fit at No. 8 in 2026 Lottery

March Madness is finally coming to an end. The championship game between the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines is tonight, and we know that NBA front offices will be tuning in.
I ran my final Tankathon simulation, and the top of the 2026 draft is becoming more defined, but the middle of the lottery, where Milwaukee now sits, is where things get interesting. After a slight reshuffle, the Bucks land at No. 8. Not ideal, but still a spot where you can find real value in this class.
1. Sacramento Kings: AJ Dybantsa (Wing)
The top prospect in the class. Size, shot creation, and the ability to take over games. Sacramento gets its centerpiece.
2. Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer (Forward)
One of the safest prospects available. Strong, productive, and already plays like a pro in terms of decision-making.
3. Indiana Pacers: Darryn Peterson (Guard)
A polished guard with the ability to score or facilitate. Indiana adds another offensive engine to build around.
4. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP) Caleb Wilson (Forward)
A modern forward with length and defensive versatility. Atlanta adds someone who can impact multiple positions right away.
5. Washington Wizards: Keaton Wagler (Wing)
A wing who can space the floor for the Wizards, and will compete hard on the defensive end.
6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr. (Guard)
A creative scorer who can generate offense when plays break down. Brooklyn adds a different dimension.
7. Dallas Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr. (Guard)
Dallas adds speed and control in the backcourt. Brown helps stabilize their offense and takes pressure off their primary creators.
8. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries (Wing)
This is a really clean fit for Milwaukee. Burries isn’t someone who needs the ball to be effective, and that’s exactly what the Bucks should be prioritizing here. He plays under control, picks his spots, and consistently makes the right read.
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Kingston Flemings (Guard)
Memphis adds scoring punch. Flemings can create offense and gives them another perimeter option.
10. Chicago Bulls: Labaron Philon (Guard)
A steady guard who makes quick decisions and keeps the offense flowing. Chicago adds stability.
11. Golden State Warriors: Koa Peat (Forward)
Golden State adds physicality. Peat brings toughness, rebounding, and interior presence, a strong foundational piece.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Jayden Quaintance (Forward/Big)
A defensive-minded big with mobility. The Thunder add size and versatility to their frontcourt.
13. Miami Heat: Nate Ament (Forward)
Long, athletic, and disruptive. Ament gives Miami a defensive identity piece with room to grow offensively.
14. Memphis (via ORL): Yaxel Lendeborg (Forward)
Memphis takes a swing on upside and lineage, adding another skilled forward to their rotation.
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