March Madness Finals Mock Draft: Bucks Land Perfect Fit at No. 8 in 2026 Lottery

March Madness is finally coming to an end. The championship game between the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines is tonight, and we know that NBA front offices will be tuning in.

I ran my final Tankathon simulation, and the top of the 2026 draft is becoming more defined, but the middle of the lottery, where Milwaukee now sits, is where things get interesting. After a slight reshuffle, the Bucks land at No. 8. Not ideal, but still a spot where you can find real value in this class.

1. Sacramento Kings: AJ Dybantsa (Wing)

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) keeps the ball from Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The top prospect in the class. Size, shot creation, and the ability to take over games. Sacramento gets its centerpiece.

2. Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer (Forward)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

One of the safest prospects available. Strong, productive, and already plays like a pro in terms of decision-making.

3. Indiana Pacers: Darryn Peterson (Guard)

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A polished guard with the ability to score or facilitate. Indiana adds another offensive engine to build around.

4. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP) Caleb Wilson (Forward)

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A modern forward with length and defensive versatility. Atlanta adds someone who can impact multiple positions right away.

5. Washington Wizards: Keaton Wagler (Wing)

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A wing who can space the floor for the Wizards, and will compete hard on the defensive end.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr. (Guard)

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

A creative scorer who can generate offense when plays break down. Brooklyn adds a different dimension.

7. Dallas Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr. (Guard)

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dallas adds speed and control in the backcourt. Brown helps stabilize their offense and takes pressure off their primary creators.

8. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries (Wing)

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) blocks the shot of Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is a really clean fit for Milwaukee. Burries isn’t someone who needs the ball to be effective, and that’s exactly what the Bucks should be prioritizing here. He plays under control, picks his spots, and consistently makes the right read.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Kingston Flemings (Guard)

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Memphis adds scoring punch. Flemings can create offense and gives them another perimeter option.

10. Chicago Bulls: Labaron Philon (Guard)

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) defends Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A steady guard who makes quick decisions and keeps the offense flowing. Chicago adds stability.

11. Golden State Warriors: Koa Peat (Forward)

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Golden State adds physicality. Peat brings toughness, rebounding, and interior presence, a strong foundational piece.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Jayden Quaintance (Forward/Big)

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

A defensive-minded big with mobility. The Thunder add size and versatility to their frontcourt.

13. Miami Heat: Nate Ament (Forward)

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts to score while guarded by Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long, athletic, and disruptive. Ament gives Miami a defensive identity piece with room to grow offensively.

14. Memphis (via ORL): Yaxel Lendeborg (Forward)

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) bites his jersey following a play in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Memphis takes a swing on upside and lineage, adding another skilled forward to their rotation.