Bucks Rumors: Top 3 Trade Destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks may be finding their rhythm, riding their first two-game winning streak of the season. While it’s far from where they aspire to be, their recent play shows promise, thanks in large part to their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
For years, Antetokounmpo has been the heart and soul of the Bucks, consistently delivering on both ends of the court. This season, he’s been the driving force behind the team’s attempts to climb out of an early slump.
However, if Milwaukee fails to fully turn things around, the inevitable trade rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo could resurface. While Giannis has been vocal about his desire to finish his career in Milwaukee, his ultimate priority is winning. If the Bucks can no longer provide him with a competitive environment, his tenure with the team could be in jeopardy.
Should Antetokounmpo become available, a number of teams would likely line up to make a play for the two-time MVP. According to the New York Times, three franchises stand out as potential suitors: the Golden State Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks. All three teams are well-positioned to make a blockbuster deal, both in terms of assets and appeal.
The Warriors, for example, boast two tradeable first-round picks, multiple second-rounders, and the ability to offer pick swaps. Additionally, they have promising young players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, who could sweeten any deal. Golden State remains a perennial contender in the Western Conference and could view Giannis as the missing piece to cement another championship run.
The Brooklyn Nets are also a compelling option, armed with a treasure trove of draft capital. Over the next seven years, Brooklyn holds 15 first-round picks, including four in the 2025 draft, one of which originally belonged to Milwaukee. Their collection of draft assets, paired with a roster featuring young talent, puts the Nets in a strong position to pursue Antetokounmpo if the opportunity arises.
Lastly, the Knicks, despite their recent blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, are rumored to still have interest in Giannis. New York could potentially use Towns as part of a package to acquire the Bucks’ star. While the Knicks may not have the same depth of assets as the Warriors or Nets, their willingness to make bold moves and their big-market appeal could make them a serious contender in any sweepstakes.
For now, Milwaukee hopes to right the ship and reestablish themselves as contenders. But if struggles persist, the league could soon see a frenzy surrounding one of its brightest stars.
