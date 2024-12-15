Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Lashes Out at ESPN's 'First Take'
The Milwaukee Bucks are on a roll and are easily the hottest team in the NBA. They are on their way to the NBA Cup final, where they will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Those two teams are absolutely the best in the game right now, and it will be a championship game in Las Vegas between the two teams with championship aspirations.
The Bucks started the season as badly as one can start. They lost eight of their first 10 games, and many thought superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would request a trade later in the season.
Now they will have a chance to be crowned NBA Cup champions and win a little bit more than half a million dollars.
However, before the Bucks get to that, Antetokounmpo has something to get off his chest. In a recent appearance on his brother's podcast, Thanalysis Show, which was released on Friday, the 30-year-old star said that he is tired of the current state of NBA media, like the show First Take on ESPN.
Antetokounmpo didn't mince words. He said he's tired of hearing the conversations currently happening there (and is only hearing them because that show is on the TVs in the Bucks’ facility).
“I’m so happy, again, going back, that we have somebody in our family that’s a great salesman, charming, a great spokesperson, that can set the record straight for me, for my mom, for my brothers, for my close friends, for my agents, for my team, for my organization, for my city, for my country, for everything, you know? And also, Thanasis, I want you one day to go to First Take."
"Go to First Take, sit down at the table. They love you over there. Stephen A. Smith is your guy, you’re like this, sit down. No, for real. I’m tired of walking in the facility and tuning in to First Take, because we have First Take on all the TVs, and it’s like ‘Blah, blah, blah.’ I’m tired.”
It is surprising to hear Giannis, who is usually a mild-mannered guy, talk about anything like that. Then again, the style and debates that First Take discusses can get a little outdated and boring with the same running gag.
Giannis would rather steer clear of that and instead focus on getting his team back to where he led them in the 2020-21 season.
