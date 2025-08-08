Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Sit Out Critical EuroBasket Event
Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for a key EuroBasket event this weekend.
According to Aris Barkas of Eurohoops, the 6-foot-11 pro will sit out his native Greek team's ECOMMBX Cup, a Cyprus-based prep tournament, this weekend.
Team Greece is slated to suit up against both Team Israel, led by Portland Trail Blazers swingman Deni Avdija, and against Team Serbia, led by Antetokounmpo's fellow multi-time MVP big man, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Injured Team Greece players Vassilis Toliopoulos and Louisville big man Vaggelis Zougris are hanging back in Athens, along with Antetokounmpo, to continue their individual workout programs. On Monday, they will reunite with the rest of the Greek team for practices.
Zougris, who'll suit up for the Louisville Cardinals in 2025-26, incurred a right ankle lesion during the first half of the bout.
Antetokounmpo's older brother, former Bucks deep-bench reserve champion forward Thanasis, suited up for his first in-game action since May 2024 earlier this week, and is expected to be available this weekend for the ECOMMBX Cup.
During Greece's 74-60 victory over Belgium, in Athens, Thanasis notched six points across 12:34 of action.
The long-term fate of Antetokounmpo, 30, has been the subject of rampant summer speculation.
Milwaukee's future as a contender was thrown into disarray when nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during an eventual five-game, first-round playoff series loss to the Indiana Pacers this spring. The 35-year-old vet may never quite be the same player whenever he does return, although it's likely that return won't happen until the 2026-27 season.
But ultimately, losing Lillard cost the Bucks probably their last major trade chip to build a true contender around Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee pivoted by stretching and waiving Lillard's remaining $112.6 million contract, and using the bonus cap space to sign floor-spacing, athletic center Myles Turner to a four-season, $108.9 million deal.
The two-time MVP remains one of the league's best players. Across 67 contests for the 48-34 Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the floor and 61.7 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
