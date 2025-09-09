Bucks News: Insider Reveals Key Weakness Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo from Third MVP
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best players in the history of the MVP on their roster in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is a true one of one player that only comes into the league once in a generation.
Antetokounmpo's resume is already impressive. He won back-to-back MVP awards and finished third in MVP voting just last year, finishing behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
While the nine-time All-NBA honoree, 30, is still one of the best players in the league, one insider believes that there is one weakness in his game that is keeping him from winning another MVP.
Bucks insider reveals what's holding Giannis Antetokounmpo back from him winning another MVP
Frank Urbina of HoopsHype believes that Antetokounmpo's free-throw shooting is holding him back from winning another MVP.
"He has led the league in nightly free-throw attempts in each of the last three seasons, and if he just sank his free throws at a higher rate than the 69.3 percent he’s at for his career, he’d undoubtedly have more than two MVP trophies on his mantle at home," Urbina opines.
Antetokounmpo's free-throw shooting has been a topic of conversation in the playoffs, as teams have opted to foul him instead of letting him get to the rim at any cost.
He hasn't made enough of his free throws to make teams afraid of that strategy yet. If he could make more of those, he would be able to increase his scoring average in an organic way.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the NBA without elite free-throw shooting
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league by any objective measure, even if he can't hit a lare number of his foul shots. He has worked hard to improve in that area over the years.
If he can somehow have a breakthrough in that area of his game, he would become an immensely more dangerous player driving down the middle of the paint.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He also shot just 61.7 percent from the foul line.
