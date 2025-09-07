Will Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Finish Career in Milwaukee? Fans Weigh In
The Milwaukee Bucks have made sure that they have been doing everything they can to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy all summer long after reports surfaced that he would be willing to be moved.
Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest players in franchise history, so they want to keep him for as long as possible. He gives them hope that they can win the championship every season.
Fans have watched this saga from afar. Now, they have voiced their opinion on the situation, expressing whether or not they think Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee.
Bucks fans believe Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee
In a poll from Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bucks fans are still confident that Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee, with 48.7 percent of fans believing he will only ever play for the Bucks.
"For the first time, we asked about Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee in this year’s survey. While there has always been considerable conversation about NBA teams that hold interest in trading for Antetokounmpo, this summer featured more conversation about Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee than ever before. Despite the endless rumor cycle, the largest majority of respondents, 48.7 percent, believe Antetokounmpo will never play for another NBA team."
Fans believe that Antetokounmpo's love for the city of Milwaukee will win out and that he will keep trying to win championships with the Bucks. He has said that it is his first priority, but hasn't ruled out leaving.
Bucks fans have high faith in Antetokounmpo to not leave them high and dry
Fans have always loved Antetokounmpo, and they continue to love him despite the rumors that have been swirling. He is a great player, and the fans want him to stay for as long as possible.
Of course, fans are irrational by definition. Fan stands for fanatic, so some fans might just be answering this poll with their hearts more than their heads. That's the beauty of being a fan.
Antetokounmpo has the chance to cement himself as the most well-liked athlete in the history of Wisconsin if he stays in Milwaukee and wins more titles.
This past season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
