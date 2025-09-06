Bucks Fans Believe 3-and-D Role Player Could Make First All-Star Team This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks made the extremely bold decision to sign Myles Turner in free agency, stealing him from the rival Pacers. That was one of the biggest moves in all of free agency.
They signed Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal and decided to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard over the next five seasons in order to create the cap room to bring him in.
More news: Bucks Insider Shoots Down Possible Championship Expectations
While pundits had mixed reactions to the move, fans are much more confident that Turner will be the right fit for the Bucks. In fact, a lot of them believe he will have his best year next season.
Bucks fans have a lot of faith in Myles Turner
In a poll published by The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Bucks fans indicated that they have a lot of faith in Turner. In fact, 45.7 percent of them believe he will be an All-Star for the first time next season.
"To start his career, Turner was making a much bigger impact on the defensive end, twice leading the NBA in blocks per game before the Pacers asked him to start taking on a larger offensive load in his eighth NBA season," Nehm writes. "In Milwaukee, he will be asked to make a significant impact on both ends."
"He will need to handle a significant scoring load as a floor spacer and screener for Antetokounmpo and also support the two-time MVP on the defensive backline as a rim protector, so there will be significant opportunity to put up big numbers," Nehm adds.
More news: Bucks News: Guard’s Spot on Roster in Serious Jeopardy, Says Insider
Bucks fans might have too much faith in Myles Turner
Turner has never been an All-Star in his 10-year career with the Pacers. He was known as one of the best rim-protectors in the league for a while, but that has fallen off a bit.
At the age of 29, Turner is in the prime of his career. At this point, he is what he is as a player. He's a pretty good 3-point shooter, but he does not post up well, nor his he a good rebounder.
Being an All-Star next year might be a stretch, but that doesn't mean he can't play well for Milwaukee. He should fit nicely next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Last season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.