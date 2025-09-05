Bucks News: Milwaukee Earns High Praise for Risky Offseason Move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been applauded for a risky offseason decision.
After getting booted out of the playoffs in the first round for the third straight season and seeing their second-best player, nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, tear his Achilles tendon, it became clear that the Bucks were going to make a change heading into 2025-26.
Lillard, 35, is likely going to miss all of this coming season recovering from one of the most devastating injuries in basketball.
More news: Bucks’ $90 Million Star Called Out Ahead of Make-or-Break Year
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report writes that the Bucks front office's bold decision to stretch and waive Lillard's contract (he'll now earn $22.5 million from Milwaukee over the next five seasons, on top of his impending three-season, $41.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers), and sign 3-and-D center Myles Turner to a four-season, $108.9 million contract with its new cap room, in the interest of convincing nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay in town, ranks among the "boldest" moves of any NBA squad this offseason.
"The Milwaukee Bucks have done everything within their power to give Giannis Antetokounmpo a reason to stay beyond his current contract," Pincus writes. "Whether that works long-term is unknown; despite widespread speculation from competing teams, agents and the media, Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee."
Bucks' Wild Pivots to Re-Open Championship Window
"Often, when a team's championship window starts to close (after the 2020-21 title), the star will look for a new home as the roster ages out, roster flexibility shrinks, and the cost of trading future picks several years ago comes due (specifically when acquiring Jrue Holiday in 2020)," Pincus notes. "The Achilles injury to Damian Lillard appeared to be the final straw of the Antetokounmpo run; instead, the Bucks pivoted under the salary cap by waiving and stretching Lillard's salary."
Pincus adds that none of this offseason success was guaranteed — observing that the Bucks' various moves this summer have managed to placate Antetokounmpo, for the time being.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Made Decision on Immediate Future With Bucks, Says Insider
"The team signed center Myles Turner (29) to replace Brook Lopez (37)," Pincus adds. "Milwaukee retained veterans Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Jericho Sims and Gary Trent Jr., while adding scoring point guard Cole Anthony."
Pincus posits that, armed with Antetokounmpo and some depth in a depleted Eastern Conference, the Bucks have at least an outside shot at making some postseason noise.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.