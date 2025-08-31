Bucks Zone

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Made Decision on Immediate Future With Bucks, Says Insider

Gabe Smallson

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania, but this also means that his brother is staying in Milwaukee.

Charania noted that after a summer of rumors, trade ideas, and uncertainty, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a Buck to start the regular season.

More news: Bucks Coach Gets Shockingly Honest on Giannis Needing to Play ‘Superman’ With Milwaukee

The two-time MVP still has some of his best basketball to be played, coming off back-to-back seasons averaging 30.4 points per game. Last year with the 48-34 Bucks, he added 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

This offseason has featured plenty of moves from Milwaukee, but the excitement was at least somewhat overtaken by the constant rumors regarding the Greek Freak. Although Bucks president Peter Feigin openly showed his confidence when it came to their MVP returning last month, there was still reason for Bucks fans to be anxious.

Fans can now take a collective sigh of relief, regardless of what the initial concern level was, as both Antetokounmpos can now focus on securing a second title together in Milwaukee.

More news: Bucks Predicted to Have One of NBA's Worst Offenses After Dramatic Offseason

Back in April, Antetokounmpo claimed on brother Thanasis' podcast that the ever elusive second championship is something that feels like a let down when it comes to his already illustrious resume.

"Me not having a second championship -- I look back at my career and everybody can say, 'Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever.' But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself," Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

With the two Antetokounmpos set to stay in Milwaukee to kick off the regular season, they can now start that quest. They will be doing so with a few new faces, however.

New-Look Bucks

Only three players remain from the team's 2021 Finals run.

Perhaps the biggest acquisition this offseason was poaching Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and inking him to a four-year, $107 million deal. Additionally, Cole Anthony was added to the team to fortify the front court, and key pieces were brought back in Kevin Porter Jr., Jericho Sims, and Taurean Prince.

With a wide open Eastern Conference and a retooled roster heading into the regular season, the sky is the limit for Cream City.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News