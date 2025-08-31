Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Made Decision on Immediate Future With Bucks, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania, but this also means that his brother is staying in Milwaukee.
Charania noted that after a summer of rumors, trade ideas, and uncertainty, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a Buck to start the regular season.
The two-time MVP still has some of his best basketball to be played, coming off back-to-back seasons averaging 30.4 points per game. Last year with the 48-34 Bucks, he added 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
This offseason has featured plenty of moves from Milwaukee, but the excitement was at least somewhat overtaken by the constant rumors regarding the Greek Freak. Although Bucks president Peter Feigin openly showed his confidence when it came to their MVP returning last month, there was still reason for Bucks fans to be anxious.
Fans can now take a collective sigh of relief, regardless of what the initial concern level was, as both Antetokounmpos can now focus on securing a second title together in Milwaukee.
Back in April, Antetokounmpo claimed on brother Thanasis' podcast that the ever elusive second championship is something that feels like a let down when it comes to his already illustrious resume.
"Me not having a second championship -- I look back at my career and everybody can say, 'Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever.' But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself," Giannis Antetokounmpo said.
With the two Antetokounmpos set to stay in Milwaukee to kick off the regular season, they can now start that quest. They will be doing so with a few new faces, however.
New-Look Bucks
Only three players remain from the team's 2021 Finals run.
Perhaps the biggest acquisition this offseason was poaching Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and inking him to a four-year, $107 million deal. Additionally, Cole Anthony was added to the team to fortify the front court, and key pieces were brought back in Kevin Porter Jr., Jericho Sims, and Taurean Prince.
With a wide open Eastern Conference and a retooled roster heading into the regular season, the sky is the limit for Cream City.
