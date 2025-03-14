Bucks News: Pundit Reveals Why Milwaukee Won't Win NBA Title
The Milwaukee Bucks may not be one of the top three teams in the league or even the Eaten Conference, but they are a threat.
The Bucks have the top-end talent to compete with anyone in the league, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Still, outside of that, the Bucks may not have enough in the tank to make a deep playoff run. Time will tell, but that is the case in mid-March.
That could all change a month from now, but they have limitations. According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, one thing holding back the Bucks is 'Nothing Elite in the Profile.'
"The Milwaukee Bucks rank in both offensive and defensive rating, a distinction that historically precludes serious contention.
"In extreme cases, championship-caliber teams can slot outside the top 10 in one of those categories, but only if they are the absolute cream of the crop in the other.
"That good-but-not-great profile extends to the Bucks' top lineups. They deserve a little grace because they made a significant trade, swapping Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, but they don't have a high-usage lineup with a positive net rating. Their only two units with at least on the season are both in negative territory."
The Bucks have the top two guys to get the job done, but outside of that, they are questionable. Milwaukee is ranked 13th in offensive rating (113.8), 10th in defensive rating (111.9), and ranked 12th in net rating (1.9).
Milwaukee has also seemed to go back to its inconsistent ways, similar to where it was at the start of the season. The Bucks came out the gates hot in the All-Star break, going 7-1 in their last eight games.
The Bucks sit as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will likely need to win a first round against one of their division rivals, The Indian Pacers or the Detroit Pistons.
If they do that, they'll likely face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Milwaukee has struggled against the top teams in the league, going 0-9 record against the top three teams in the East (Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks).
If the Bucks have a strong finish to the season, they may be more than just a threat.
