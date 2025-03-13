Former NBA Guard Calls Out Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo For Not Evolving Skillset
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top players in the league. He has established himself as one of the best players today but also of all time.
While that is the case, the Greek Freak often gets lumped into not having any actual 'skillset.' Despite all his accolades and talent, many still throw shade at Antetokounmpo. That was the case on Thursday when former NBA star Lou Williams said Antetokounmpo has yet to 'evolve his skillset.'
"I feel like Giannis hasn't added pieces to his game. As you get older, as you evolve in this game, you've got to add something. Usually, you see guys add something. We saw [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] add pieces to his game from last year to this year. [Nikola Jokic] has been way more dominant this year than he was last year.
"You see guys adding a piece. I want to see Giannis add a piece. That mid-range, we were talking about that mid-range earlier in the season, kind of got away from it. Add the three-ball, add something to your bag that we haven't seen. I think it's just more of the same."
It appears that Williams hasn't watched a ton of Antetokounmpo lately because his mid-range game has evolved and has been consistent.
The Greek Freak is shooting the best he has in his career from the mid-range this season, shooting 46.6 percent from the field. That percentage is by far the best of his career. Prior to this season, Antetokounmpo has not shot lower than 35 percent.
In the 2020-21 season, he shot 51-of-143 (35.7 percent). The next season
(2021-22), he shot 85-of-205 (41.5 percent); in the 2022-23 season, he shot 69-of-192 (35.9 percent), and last season, 2023-24, he shot 61-of-174 (35.1 percent).
Additionally, Antetokounmpo ranks sixth in the league this season in total mid-range makes. He holds the fourth-highest shooting percentage among players who have taken at least 160 attempts, trailing only Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Devin Booker.
Antetokounmpo is a force to be reckoned with. That's his style of play, and it seems to be effective for him. The 30-year-old is averaging 30.7 points per game (second in the league) while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.
Whether flashy or not, Antetokounmpo still gets buckets and is effective at doing so.
