Bucks Have Almost Perfect Record When Accomplishing Specific Feat
The 36-28 Milwaukee Bucks sputtered to a 2-8 start in their first 10 games. Once it became clear that former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton wasn't going to be close to returning to his prime form this season, Bucks brass made the difficult decision to offload him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for former Los Angeles Lakers champion combo forward Kyle Kuzma.
Milwaukee also flipped little-used swingman MarJon Beauchamp for former L.A. Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr.
Neither Porter nor Kuzma have been particularly adept 3-point shooters this season. Given that nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also isn't exactly a floor spacer, their additions were expected to cramp Milwaukee's spacing.
But the team has been able to capitalize on their downhill game and athleticism.
When the club's offense is firing on all cylinders, the Bucks are practically impossible to beat.
Per Milwaukee's X account, the Bucks have gone 23-1 when they have scored 120 or more points this season.
The Bucks have managed to turn their weakness (spacing) into a strength, emphasizing interior play while relying on Lillard, Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. for much of their shooting diet.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Former Bucks Star Junior Bridgeman Dies at 71
This story will be updated...