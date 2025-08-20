Bucks Expert Predicts Declining Win Total This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have made many changes to their roster heading into the 2025-26 season. Gone are Damian Lillard, Pat Connaughton, and Khris Middleton.
Myles Turner and Cole Anthony have joined the team, along with Kyle Kuzma, who was brought in at the trade deadline. Milwaukee believes they did the best they could with what they had available.
They believe they have a shot to win the Eastern Conference in what will be a weakened East next season. One expert predicts the opposite, believing they will have fewer wins next year.
The Milwaukee Bucks are predicted to be worse next year by one expert
According to Rishav Bhat of ClutchPoints, the Bucks will actually be worse next year than they were this past season. He believes their win total will be lower than it was in 2024-25.
"The Bucks have won just one playoff series in the last four years and do not look closer to winning more based on offseason activity," Bhat writes. "And while the possibility still remains of a late acquisition, options may already be too thin."
Bhav believes the Bucks would be lucky to reach the 45-win mark next season.
"Keeping that in mind, only something bizarrely irregular will need to occur for the current roster to produce anything worthy in the postseason this time around," Bhat adds. "We predict them to finish around the 45-win mark, finishing as a .500 team for the tenth consecutive time, also with a lower win total than last season."
The Milwaukee Bucks need their best from their best player to contend in the East
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be under more pressure than he's ever been under to carry this team. He finished third in MVP voting last season, so it's something he's certainly capable of doing.
Antetokounmpo is going to have the ball in his hands more than he has in each of the last two seasons. He's going to be their primary scorer, rebounder, and playmaker.
How he plays will determine just how well the Bucks will play next season. They should still make the playoffs, but they aren't expected to do much more than get eliminated in the first round for the third straight year.
