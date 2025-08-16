Bucks Notes: Bucks Sign Guard, Forward Named Trade Candidate, Bobby Portis Calls Out NBA

3P% last season:



Taurean Prince: 43.9%

AJ Green: 42.7%

Gary Trent Jr: 41.6%

Amir Coffey: 40.9%

KPJ: 40.8% with the Bucks)

Ryan Rollins: 40.8%

Myles Turner: 39.6%

Bobby Portis: 36.5%



Best shooting team in the Association 💪 pic.twitter.com/rZJGjEeISu