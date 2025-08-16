Bucks Notes: Bucks Sign Guard, Forward Named Trade Candidate, Bobby Portis Calls Out NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Amir Coffey to a training camp deal, giving the team another player to compete for a spot on the roster.
Coffey provides shooting and could fill a 3-and-D type role for the Bucks in the coming season.
He played 72 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, shooting 40.9 percent from three.
In those games, he averaged a career-high 9.7 points, along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field.
Also, Bucks forward Bobby Portis called out the NBA over the schedule. The team will be on the road for Christmas and Thanksgiving, leading Portis to make a statement on X.
Finally, an NBA insider named Kyle Kuzma as a potential trade candidate for the Bucks, especially if he gets off to a good start and rebuilds his value.
