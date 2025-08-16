Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Bucks Sign Guard, Forward Named Trade Candidate, Bobby Portis Calls Out NBA

Nelson Espinal

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Amir Coffey to a training camp deal, giving the team another player to compete for a spot on the roster.

Coffey provides shooting and could fill a 3-and-D type role for the Bucks in the coming season.

He played 72 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, shooting 40.9 percent from three.

In those games, he averaged a career-high 9.7 points, along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field.

Also, Bucks forward Bobby Portis called out the NBA over the schedule. The team will be on the road for Christmas and Thanksgiving, leading Portis to make a statement on X.

Finally, an NBA insider named Kyle Kuzma as a potential trade candidate for the Bucks, especially if he gets off to a good start and rebuilds his value.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

feed

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News