Bucks Potential Postseason Opponents Are Foolishly Counting Out Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks don't have their second-best player available to them right now. Damian Lillard has been out because of blood clots in his calf.
Initially, the Bucks struggled without him available because they didn't have enough offense. They have clearly figured out how to play without him, as they have now won five straight games.
Despite having played some solid basketball in the last week or so, other teams seem to be disrespecting them. In fact, there is one potential first-round opponent who seems to be showing them the most disrespect possible.
The New York Knicks look like they might be trying to fall out of the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they are two games ahead of the Pacers for that spot.
That would mean that the Pacers would need to win the rest of their games while the Knicks would lose their games. New York might be doing that in order to face the Bucks in the first round instead of the Pistons.
The Bucks should feel absolutely disrespected by the Knicks if they are trying to actually fall to the fourth seed in order to face the fifth-seeded Bucks. That would certainly motivate them to beat New York.
Even though the Bucks don't have Lillard available right now, they still have one of the best players in the NBA on their roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo is great enough to carry the team on his own.
Milwaukee still has a shot to get the fourth spot themselves. If they win out and the Pacers lose out, they will be the fourth seed.
Of course, that's not likely to happen. They are more than likely going to stay in the fifth spot, which is the entire reason why the Knicks might be employing this strategy.
Antetokounmpo is good enough to take down the Knicks by himself if he is healthy. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury in the last couple of weeks.
This could come back to haunt the Knicks if the Pacers do end up jumping them for the third seed.
NBA Flexes Bucks Season Finale Against Pistons
