Stats Show Kyle Kuzma Trade Was a Disaster for the Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a few trades over the years to try to improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last few years. Trading for Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard in the past few years were attempts to win a championship, and the Holiday trade worked out.
This season, the Bucks went ahead and traded for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline. Kuzma was seen as someone who could help the team offensively.
Kuzma was one of the forwards who was talked about a lot around the deadline. Multiple teams were thinking about trading for him.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, the trade has not worked out as well as they were hoping for. Kuzma's value to this team has not been good enough since he was brought to Milwaukee.
In fact, the trade has been somewhat of a disaster for Milwaukee. The stats since the bringing Kuzma into the fold are not flattering for him.
The Bucks have clearly been better with Kuzma on the bench than they have been with him on the court. He has been adding negative value to the team since February, which is not what they want.
Kuzma's advanced stats have shown that this trade has been nothing but a disaster for the Bucks. They would have been better off keeping Middleton, even though he's hurt.
Middleton still would have helped them when it comes to leadership. He was also one of the most liked guys in the locker room, so that would have helped with the vibes late in the season.
The Bucks are hoping that Kuzma is going to be better than he has been in the regular season once the playoffs roll around. They're going to need him to be better if they expect to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Milwaukee is hoping that they can get themselves in a position to play better in the playoffs than they did last year. Kuzma must put forth a better effort for that to happen.
Since coming to Milwaukee, Kuzma is averaging 14.3 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
