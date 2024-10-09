Bucks Praised for 'Sleek, New Offensive Look' in Preseason Loss to Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks are modernizing ahead of a do-or-die 2024-25 regular season.
Although the Bucks fell to the lowly Detroit Pistons in a 120-87 road blowout during their preseason debut on Sunday (sans two All-Stars), there was plenty of encouraging stuff to take away from Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers' tactics nevertheless.
Brian Sampson of Forbes praises Rivers' decision to employ a five-out line-up that maximized Milwaukee's 3-point shooting at all positions. This group comprised three of the team's five expected starters, with swingman Pat Connaughton and combo forward Taurean Prince in for All-Star normal starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Middleton, a career 38.8 percent 3-point shooter on 4.8 tries a night, would slot in nicely for an occasional five-out lineup. Antetokounmpo, a career 28.6 percent long range sniper on 2.3 tries per bout, would not, although given that he's the team's best player (and a two-time league MVP, after all), Milwaukee can ill afford to rest him for too long.
"The Bucks introduced a sleek, new offensive look on Sunday with a five-out approach," Forbes writes. "They spaced all five players along the three-point line, with the center usually at the top of the key, orchestrating the action. From there, he could either initiate a two-man game with the ball-handler or set screens away from the ball to kick-start another sequence."
"This five-out system should inject a new dynamic into the Bucks' attack, opening up driving lanes and facilitating two-man actions between Milwaukee's stars," Forbes adds. "We saw early flashes of that concept bearing fruit, with Damian Lillard launching 10 shots in just 17 minutes, including six from deep, while dishing out four assists. It’s exactly what Doc Rivers wants from his offense—putting the ball in Dame's hands and letting the shooters thrive. With Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. now on board, the Bucks have added critical floor spacing to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard. The results should be more offensive variety and more headaches for opposing defenses.”
Lillard had the best output of any Bucks starter Sunday, scoring 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field (4-of-6 from long range) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal, all in just 17:18 of action. Sixth man center/power forward Bobby Portis nabbed a team-most 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting (4-of-5 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, one board and one dime.
Pistons shooting guard Jaden Ivey led all scorers with 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field (3-of-3 from beyond the arc) and 7-of-9 shooting from the foul line, along with two rebounds, an assist and a block.
