Kawhi, Mathurin, Porter & Kuzma's status for Bucks-Clippers: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 23, 9:30 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 570 AM LA Sports (California)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (29-41) and Los Angeles Clippers (35-36) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.

The Bucks are 74-55 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 46-18 in home games and 28-37 in road games. The Bucks split the season series against the Clippers in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 7.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers, on the other hand, are the eighth seed in the West, half a game ahead of the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, two games ahead of the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors and four games behind the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Ousmane Dieng

F Kyle Kuzma

CLIPPERS

G Darius Garland

G Kris Dunn

C Brook Lopez

F Derrick Jones Jr.

F Kawhi Leonard

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Achilles

Gary Harris: Probable - Groin

Alex Antetokounmpo: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable - Ankle

John Collins: Probable - Ankle

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Toe

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Foot

Bradley Beal: Out - Hip

TyTy Washington: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Norchad Omier: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Sean Pedulla: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +13.5 (-112), Clippers -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Bucks +570, Suns -820

Total points scored: 223.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their win over the Phoenix Suns: "Our whole thing, I think they took 50 threes against us last time, and you know what, it was 39 tonight. Beating them by one in the three-point game is the difference in the game with them because they don’t like shooting twos, they want to shoot threes, and I thought we did a great job of defending the line tonight."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket