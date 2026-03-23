Kawhi, Mathurin, Porter & Kuzma's status for Bucks-Clippers: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 23, 9:30 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)
Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 570 AM LA Sports (California)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (29-41) and Los Angeles Clippers (35-36) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.
The Bucks are 74-55 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 46-18 in home games and 28-37 in road games. The Bucks split the season series against the Clippers in the 2024-2025 regular season.
The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 7.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers, on the other hand, are the eighth seed in the West, half a game ahead of the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, two games ahead of the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors and four games behind the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
C Myles Turner
F Ousmane Dieng
F Kyle Kuzma
CLIPPERS
G Darius Garland
G Kris Dunn
C Brook Lopez
F Derrick Jones Jr.
F Kawhi Leonard
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee
Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Achilles
Gary Harris: Probable - Groin
Alex Antetokounmpo: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)
CLIPPERS
Kawhi Leonard: Questionable - Ankle
John Collins: Probable - Ankle
Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Toe
Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Foot
Bradley Beal: Out - Hip
TyTy Washington: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)
Norchad Omier: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)
Sean Pedulla: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +13.5 (-112), Clippers -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Bucks +570, Suns -820
Total points scored: 223.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their win over the Phoenix Suns: "Our whole thing, I think they took 50 threes against us last time, and you know what, it was 39 tonight. Beating them by one in the three-point game is the difference in the game with them because they don’t like shooting twos, they want to shoot threes, and I thought we did a great job of defending the line tonight."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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