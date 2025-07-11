Bucks Predicted to Sign All-Star Guard in $5 Million Steal
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more active teams this offseason. They have made a flurry of moves, but the most shocking one was waiving their All-Star guard, Damian Lillard.
The decision to waive Lillard came as a shock, but they did so in order to sign the best big man in free agency this offseason in Myles Turner.
What’s done is done. With the page now turned, the Bucks have no choice but to focus on addressing their glaring need at point guard. Even if Damian Lillard had stuck around, he was expected to miss most, if not all of the upcoming season due to a torn Achilles.
Now that Lillard is officially out of the picture, Milwaukee must shift gears and target a true floor general to take the reins.
The Bucks have some options to choose from, but Ricky O'Donnell of SBNation believes the Bucks will land future Hall of Famer and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.
"Will CP3 choose to be closer to his family in LA, or go for the situation where he can actually be a starter? This is Chris Paul we are talking about, one of the most competitive players in league history, and I just can’t see him going out in a small role. Paul still has some gas left in the tank after starting all 82 games for the Spurs last year, and while his scoring punch has diminished, he could still be a valuable table-setter for the Bucks next to Giannis Antetokounmpo while playing for his old coach Doc Rivers. Milwaukee desperately needs more guards on the roster, and that should mean a big role for CP3 in his final year before retirement."
On top of that, O'Donnell predicted that Paul's contract would be a one-year deal worth $5 million.
Paul spent his 20th NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs. While he is far from the same player he was earlier in his career, Paul can still be productive.
The Bucks could certainly benefit from adding a steady veteran presence like Paul — especially after parting ways with longtime leader Brook Lopez.
Paul is gearing up for his 21st NBA season in 2025-26, potentially with what would be the eighth team of his decorated career.
