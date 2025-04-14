Bucks Reportedly Looking to Add Former All-Star to Front Office
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for their upcoming playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, and they are focused on taking Indiana down. But that hasn't stopped the front office from thinking about what could be coming next this offseason.
According to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Bucks have reportedly discussed bringing in Philadelphia 76ers executive Elton Brand for a front office role.
"While there is no confirmed role or offer at this stage, the discussions around Brand in Milwaukee point to a larger trend in the NBA: teams seeking balance between executive acumen and lived locker room experience."
Brand has been with the 76ers for a long time, but could potentially exit with Philadelphia struggling over the past few years. Nobody knows what the 76ers will do, but big changes could be coming for them. This could open the door for the Bucks to possibly bring him in as they look to improve their front office staff.
The former All-Star played in the NBA for years so that he could bring more real experience to the table. More teams are having multiple front office personnel in the game today as they try to maximize rosters.
It remains to be seen if the Bucks will be able to pry Brand from the 76ers, but it seems that they could try. Milwaukee is always looking toward the future, and it could have them trying to go after Brand.
The Bucks will see what they can do in the postseason before making any decisions for the front office, in all likelihood. Milwaukee believes that they have a team that can do some damage, but the first step is taking down the Pacers.
This Bucks team has been fighting all season, and now it's time for them to show what they can do. Even without the services of star Damian Lillard due to a serious blood clot issue, Milwaukee has the tools needed to win.
