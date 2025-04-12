3 Biggest X-Factors For Bucks in First-Round Playoff Series vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Indiana Pacers in their first-round playoff series for the second straight year. Indiana took down the Bucks in six games last season, but Milwaukee was dealing with multiple injuries during the entire series.
Entering the series this year, Milwaukee will likely be down a star once again. Star guard Damian Lillard has been out due to blood clots, and there is no timetable for his return currently.
But even without Lillard, there are other factors that will determine this series for the Bucks. Here are the three biggest X-Factors that will change the outcome of this playoff matchup.
1. Health of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo has missed the last few playoff series for the Bucks due to injury, but he is healthy entering this year. Without Lillard, Antetokounmpo will have more responsibility, and he has been playing lights out all year.
Head coach Doc Rivers even spoke about this prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons.
"Well, it's huge," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before Friday's game about having Antetokounmpo healthy. "Giannis in the last three playoffs -- am I correct? -- has not played for the most part. So he wants to be healthy. I think everyone in this room would agree we're a better team when Giannis is healthy."
2. Bobby Portis's return
The return of Bobby Portis to the lineup following a long suspension has changed everything for this team. Without Lillard, the Bucks needed a spark, and Portis has given that to them over the past few games.
Milwaukee needs his shooting ability and size on the floor. Portis could play a massive role in this series and change the outcome completely.
3. Doc Rivers experience
While everyone tends to make fun of Rivers, he has seen a lot of success in the postseason. Rivers is one of the more loved coaches around the NBA, and that isn't a coincidence.
Players love to play for him, and he knows what he is doing. His experience dealing with tough situations could help the Bucks in this series, especially without Lillard on the court.
