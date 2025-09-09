Former Bucks Forward Opens Up on Autism Diagnosis
The Milwaukee Bucks loved having Tony Snell in their lineup. He played in Milwaukee for three seasons and really helped them establish an identity on the defensive end of the court.
Snell was known in the NBA as someone who could really wreak havoc on the defensive end of the court. He was also a pretty good 3-point shooter, although he probably should have shot more of them.
Snell last appeared in an NBA game back in the 2021-22 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was recently diagnosed with Autism and opened up about his diagnosis.
Recently, Snell shared that he had been diagnosed with Autism. He spoke withCyro Asseo of Hoops Hype to offer some insight on how he is dealing with everything that comes with Autism.
"It made me, honestly, it gave me a clarity of who I am. I always questioned, you know, 'How do I belong in this world?' and 'Who am I?' I never understood why I operated the way I do. But it's just who I am. I never understood it until my firstborn got it. He is a blessing in my life. If it wasn't for him, I probably still wouldn't know why I operate the way I do."
Snell revealed in that answer that his oldest son has it, so that's how he ended up figuring out that he also had it.
Snell wants others to realize that there is nothing wrong with having this, and he wants others to realize it's okay to be different.
"And it's okay to be myself. I want to share that with the world and bring awareness to autism, to people who are on the spectrum, just awareness of how our brains operate, and that it's okay to be ourselves. So I want to really push people just to be themselves, and you've got to accept it."
The former Bucks forward didn't let this hinder him in any way. He was able to play nine seasons in the NBA and was a useful player. He wants to show his kids that it's okay to move forward.
