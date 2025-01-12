Bucks Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Remains Trade Target For Powerful East Team
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of, if not the best, player in the NBA today.
Antetokounmpo has had a stellar start to the season, and because of that, he has ignited his team to a spectacular turnaround this season.
The Bucks are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race as things stand in mid-January.
The expectation is that the Bucks will make it to the playoffs and have a chance at the title. However, if that doesn't happen, things could turn sideways for the Bucks, and Antetokounmpo could grow weary.
If things go that way, the Brooklyn Nets are a team that remains interested in Antetokounmpo in a possible trade.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets remain interested in Antetokounmpo if he were to ask out of Milwaukee.
"Reminder: Someday depends on Antetokounmpo pushing the Bucks to trade him," Stein wrote. "... Something he has shown no known inclination to do. There remains zero expectation that the Bucks would even consider the notion oftrading Antetokounmpo unless he pushed for it."
The 30-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and it's clear that he wants to compete for another championship. That may not happen in Brooklyn in a possible trade, but they could build something there with the multitude of draft capital they have at their disposal.
While Milwaukee has played better basketball as of late, they desperately need to get younger, and a potential trade with Brooklyn could put them on that track. It would solve a ton of problems for both sides, but it is still too early to tell if this will take action.
While that means getting rid of Antetokounmpo, it could suit the Bucks in the long run, even if that means starting all over.
Milwaukee would love to make a trade to get them in contention alongside Antetokounmpo; however, the Bucks are in no position to make a trade, at least one that would enhance their chances of being a title contender.
The Bucks only have one first-round pick available to trade in 2031 and one second-round pick.
Milwaukee is stuck in the middle, and in the NBA, that is the last place a team wants to be in.
This is all speculation, but it could become a reality if the Bucks fall short of this season.
More Bucks: Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Jimmy Butler in Milwaukee
Bucks' Khris Middleton Removed From Starting Five in Massive Roster Move