Bucks Rumors: West Powerhouse Has Easy Route to Signing Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2027
Could nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo really force his way off the team this summer?
If not, he'll certainly have plenty of suitors when he can next potentially hit free agency, in the summer of 2027.
Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron reveals a scenario in which the Los Angeles Lakers could create the requisite cap space to sign the two-time All-Star.
Because no superstars are set to become available in 2026 free agency, Gozlan suggests that Los Angeles will strive to keep its books clean for 2027. To wit, all three of L.A.'s newly obtained free agents — center Deandre Ayton, forward Jake LaRavia, and guard Marcus Smart — were all inked to two-year deals this summer.
As Gozlan observes, both Antetokounmpo and three-time MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic can decline their player options for 2027-28 and enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027. That year, the projected maximum salary is expected to hover in the $60 million range.
"The Lakers project with close to $50 million in cap space with their current salary obligations, if Doncic is on a maximum extension, and if Reaves’ second-year salary is in the mid-$30 million range. That figure could increase to $60 million if they could get off Jarred Vanderbilt’s $13.3 million salary for that season," Gozlan posits. "That’s a path to maximum cap space in 2027 while factoring in new contracts for Doncic and Reaves."
Still, the easiest route to acquire a superstar these days remains a trade request, as Gozlan explains.
"At this point, it’s all about hoping one of their desired targets wants to play for the Lakers," Gozlan adds. "If that happens, they may be more successful leveraging their cap space into a trade than signing one of these players outright. That’s how the Spurs were able to acquire De’Aaron Fox over a year ahead of his free agency."
