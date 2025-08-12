Bucks Schedule Reveal: Milwaukee to Face East Rival on Martin Luther King Day
The Milwaukee Bucks are always one of the most interesting teams to watch in the NBA because they have one of the best players in the world on their team, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is expected to stay in Milwaukee for the upcoming season, which is great news for the Bucks. Having him on the roster gives them a shot to win a championship in a weakened Eastern Conference.
With Antetokounmpo on the roster, the NBA wants to highlight the Bucks in certain national TV matchups. That will be the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next year.
The Milwaukee Bucks will play on MLK Day
According to the NBA, the Bucks will be taking on the Hawks on MLK Day at 1 pm ET. It will be part of NBC's coverage and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.
Milwaukee will be one of eight teams that will be broadcast on that day, but it is a celebration of the NBA. The Bucks are certainly glad to be part of that celebration.
The Hawks are being selected as one of the sleepers in the Eastern Conference, with both the Pacers and the Celtics expected to take a step back because of injuries.
Milwaukee is also hoping to take a step forward after being knocked out in the first round back-to-back seasons. With Myles Turner now in Milwaukee, they expect to be much better.
Peacock will be broadcasting more NBA games exclusively, so NBA fans are going to have to subscribe to that service in order to watch their favorite team.
The Milwaukee Bucks deserve to be part of the NBA's Martin Luther King Day coverage
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the world, so he deserves to be put on national TV as much as possible. The more that he can be seen on a national stage, the better.
The rest of the Bucks are expecting Turner to be the missing piece for them on both ends of the court. He is a better player on both offense and defense than Brook Lopez was.
The NBA will broadcast all of the other games on MLK Day on NBC.
