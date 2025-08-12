NBA Insider Says People 'Fairly Confident' Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Start Season With Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks and their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been at the forefront of the offseason.
The Bucks have done all they can to remain competitive and keep Antetokounmpo happy. As for Antetokounmpo, he has been at the forefront of the league regarding his uncertain future in Milwaukee, at least according to certain insiders.
Milwaukee has made a flurry of moves to do their best to keep Antetokounmpo happy. While that is the case, it doesn't appear to be enough to compete with the lowly Eastern Conference.
That leaves Antetokounmpo's future with the team unclear. His long-term future with the team falls under that category, but that may not be the case in the short-term. As things stand, Antetokounmpo is expected to start the season as a Buck, at least according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.
"The Giannis situation has lingered (and is continuing to somewhat linger), but people I’ve talked to are fairly confident Antetokounmpo will start next season with Milwaukee. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Knicks signed Bridges to an extension before Aug. 6."
The 30-year-old supertar appears to be happy in Milwaukee and vice versa. The two sides want to be together and all signs point to that being the case by the start of the 2025-26 season.
The New York Knicks are one of the few teams that could aggressively pursue Antetokounmpo. They have been doing all they can to do just that, but their recent extension of forward Mikal Bridges put them out of the running.
However, that could all change once the 2026 trade deadline approaches. According to Edwards, a player who signs an extension can't be traded for six months if they were to sign it after August 6, which wasn't the case with Bridges, who signed it on August 1, leaving the door open for a possible Antetokounmpo trade to New York at the deadline.
"A player who signs an extension can’t be traded for six months. If Bridges signed his extension on Aug. 6 or later, he wouldn’t be eligible to get moved until next summer, as six months from Aug. 6 would take us past the expected February trade deadline. The fact that Bridges signed before then makes him eligible to be traded, if the Knicks choose to do that, before the deadline.
"I don’t believe New York did this because it is without a doubt trading Bridges. I believe Rose and company did this to give themselves some flexibility in the event something — like Giannis wanting out — becomes a possibility."
The Bucks will continue to do all they can to make Antetokounmpo happy, but if they receive an offer they can't refuse, then maybe the trigger will be pulled on a trade.
