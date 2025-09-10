Bucks Should Take Notes from Greece's 'Punishing' Giannis Antetokounmpo Approach
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to build a winning team around Giannis Antetokounmpo ever since they won the championship back in 2021. That was the pinnacle of his career.
Antetokounmpo has always been one of the best players in the league. The Bucks have tried to do whatever it takes to support Antetokounmpo's skills because of what he can do.
While playing for EuroBasket, Team Greece is allowing Antetokounmpo to be the one-man wrecking crew. It's something that the Bucks should take note of and try to replicate when the season rolls around.
The Bucks Should Learn From Team Greece in EuroBasket
Greek coach Vassilis Spanoulis talked about his team's strategy that has led them to the semifinals.
"We are ready to punish every defense. The guys are ready to shoot and pass, we are very good in this area. There is no more simplified game than ours! In offense, we give the ball to Giannis and have good spacing. We have good creators. It couldn’t be simpler.”
The coach seems to have the right approach when it comes to using Antetokounmpo's strengths to help the rest of the team. He is one of the best players in the world, so it makes sense to use him as much as possible.
Milwaukee would be smart to copy that approach, especially without Damian Lillard on the roster. Antetokounmpo will have the ball in his hands much more often this season.
The Bucks Need to Allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to Be The best He Can Be
If the Bucks are going to compete in the Eastern Conference, they have to have Antetokounmpo be one of the best players in the entire league. He has to be leaned on as the primary creator.
Team Greece seems to have unlocked what works in EuroBasket. Milwaukee should be smart enough to copy what they are doing, because it's clearly effective. The Bucks have enough shooters that it should work for them, too.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
